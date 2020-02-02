Sanders Capital LLC Has $148.43 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,886 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $148,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,467. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

