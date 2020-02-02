Sanders Capital LLC Has $291.39 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. BP comprises 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BP worth $291,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 12,515,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,387. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

