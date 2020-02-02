Sanders Capital LLC Has $664.08 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.72% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $664,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

