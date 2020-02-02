Sanders Capital LLC Has $900.10 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,635,568 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up approximately 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 4.20% of D. R. Horton worth $900,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,529,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 22,964.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. 3,755,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

