Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

