Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Medtronic worth $868,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

