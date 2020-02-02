Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of Anthem worth $890,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.