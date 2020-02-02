Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 212,571 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 212,571 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Aptiv worth $104,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

APTV stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

