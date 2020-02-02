Sanders Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,996,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,614,898 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Halliburton worth $614,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 261,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.