Sanders Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,832. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shinhan Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

