Sanders Capital LLC Sells 5,617,754 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,891,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,617,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of America worth $782,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

