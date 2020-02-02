Sanders Capital LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,241,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,537,000. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.