Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 388.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.77 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.