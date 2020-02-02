Sapien Price Tops $0.0022 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Sapien token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a market cap of $493,307.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapien has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

