Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $30.88. 289,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,829. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

