Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 10,933 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $62.28.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

