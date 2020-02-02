Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.11 and its 200 day moving average is $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.