Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 342,885 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 836,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,827. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.