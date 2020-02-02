Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Square makes up about 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.36, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.