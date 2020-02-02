Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 229.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.45. 77,924,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.