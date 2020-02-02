Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,971 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises approximately 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Avid Bioservices worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

NASDAQ CDMO remained flat at $$6.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 236,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,000. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Avid Bioservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

