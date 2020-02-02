Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,358,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

