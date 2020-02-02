Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Display worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.17. The company had a trading volume of 931,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,571. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

