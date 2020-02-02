Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 5,176,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,486. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

