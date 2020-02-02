Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 251,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.

LMBS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 687,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,471. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

