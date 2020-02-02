Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,585 Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the period. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM comprises approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

IHIT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $211,563.40. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 22,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,610.95.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

