Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA makes up about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.54% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

BOMN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

BOMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.