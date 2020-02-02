Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 6,892,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

