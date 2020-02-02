Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 0.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

