Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 18,390 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. United Bankshares makes up about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United Bankshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

UBSI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 2,361,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

