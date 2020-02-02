Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

