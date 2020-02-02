Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pulse Electronics makes up approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.45% of Pulse Electronics worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 2,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 306,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Pulse Electronics Corp has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Profile

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

