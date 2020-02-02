Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in IBM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $143.73. 18,987,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

