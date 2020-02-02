Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,120 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.18.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 607,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,911. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.