Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 1,716,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

