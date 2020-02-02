Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.14. 3,665,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.71. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $356.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

