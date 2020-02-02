Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

