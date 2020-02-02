Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,776,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.