Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $16.20 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

