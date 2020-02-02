Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

