Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 346,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 194,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $70,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

