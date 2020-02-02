Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

