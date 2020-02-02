Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $22,526,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 362,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.