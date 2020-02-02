Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NBL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 7,390,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,252. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

