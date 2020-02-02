Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 814,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

