Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,978,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Amcor’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

