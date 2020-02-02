Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $9.06 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,487,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $80,482,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,848,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,111,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,599,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

