Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,207 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 37.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

INTU stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.38. 1,263,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.67 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

