Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 3,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 635,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.