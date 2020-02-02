Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 534 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

